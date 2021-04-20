Advertisement

Nest predator bounty program underway in South Dakota

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A total of $500,00 will be given out by the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks as part of it’s ongoing bounty program of nest predators.

The Game, Fish and Parks defines primary nest predators as raccoons, badgers, striped skunks, red foxes, and opossums. By trapping those species, Game, Fish and Parks has stated it will help enhance waterfowl and pheasant populations. Each tail turned in will be worth $10.

Not only is it a chance to earn a little money, but SD GFP Conservation Officer Logan Hammer said it helps with their ongoing conservation efforts.

“We can’t cover everywhere at once, so we kind of rely on our land owners and our residents of South Dakota to get out and get involved with the outdoors, and help trap these nest predators. So we can ensure that our pheasants and waterfowl populations continue to thrive.” Hammer said.

Hammer said it’s also an opportunity to connect with land owners and those helping with the program, building local connections to each regional office and connecting those interested in the outdoors with each other.

“So it’s nice to get to talk to land owners. Especially younger kids that are coming in and turning tails in. It’s really nice to hear the story from them about how they’re enjoying being outdoors, how this program kind of helped them get outdoors.”

And as much as this is a program to help Game, Fish and Parks with conservation, it’s also an opportunity to educate the next generation of trappers in the state, and keep them interested for life.

“Trapping’s been kind of a dying heritage lately. So it’s nice to implement a program to get kids of all ages, just outdoors and getting them involved in that stuff.” Hammer said.

The program runs until July 1st, or until all $500,000 have been given out. You can track the current number of tails submitted to Game, Fish and Parks here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buffalo Wild Wings' former location on N. West Ave. in Sioux Falls.
Buffalo Wild Wings near Premier Center in Sioux Falls will not reopen
Victim of fatal bow hunting accident identified
A woman was injured after falling over 40 feet and getting knocked unconscious at Palisades...
Sioux Falls woman speaks out after being rescued from Palisades State Park
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
LIVE: Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

First Alert Severe Weather Special Report
First Alert Weather: Severe Weather Special Report
Summer is just around the corner and registration is opening up for camps across the Sioux...
Camp registrations opening up, what to expect this summer
FILE - In this May 9, 2015, file photo, workers unload pipes in Worthing, S.D., for the Dakota...
Pipeline owner: Shutdown would cause dire financial effects
Drive-thru COVID-19 test (file photo)
Active COVID-19 cases continue downward trend in South Dakota