5K organized to honor police officers past and present

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Fraternity Order of Police organized a “Remember the Fallen” 5k on Saturday morning to honor police officers past and present.

“It’s designed as a way to not only remember those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in service of their communities but also honor those who are serving in our communities every day,” Jessica Speckmeier said, the race director.

Last year’s race took place exclusively virtually due to COVID-19, and while they were back in person this year, they kept the virtual aspect the expand the reach of the event.

“It’s amazing to be back in person. Seeing everybody out here, having everyone show up and voice their support for those who truly are keeping their community safe every day,” Speckmeier said.

Everybody that comes out has special reasons for participating.

“When I was in high school my best friend’s dad died on duty. Ever since then I always wanted to support law enforcement and that’s why I keep doing what I do,” Kayla Oelkers said, a South Dakota Parole Agent.

“I think this is for a great cause especially with all the stuff that’s been going on recently. I think it’s great to show support for the police officers and get people out here and running,” Chenla Springer said, a race participant.

The officers also appreciate the support.

“Knowing the community supports us and what we do in our jobs is just great encouragement for us to go to work every day,” Dylan Weitzman said, an officer for the Sioux Falls Police Department.

