State prison inmate Christopher Cramblit placed on escape status

Inmate Christopher Cramblit left the Yankton Community Work Center without authorization on Thursday, authorities say.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota authorities say a state prison inmate has escaped in Yankton.

Inmate Christopher Cramblit left the Yankton Community Work Center without authorization on Thursday, authorities say. Cramblit is described as a 32-year-old white male, 6 feet tall, and weighing 265 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Cramblit is currently serving three concurrent sentences for child abuse from Minnehaha County.

Contact authorities if you have any information on Cramblit’s whereabouts.

