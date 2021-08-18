Help identify: Sioux Falls Police looking for suspect in alleged Mike Lindell assault

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an assault investigation after Mike Lindell claimed he was attacked at a Sioux Falls hotel.

MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell says he was aggressively poked by someone seeking a selfie at his Sioux Falls hotel last week which led him to say he was attacked. Lindell, who was in Sioux Falls hosting an election fraud symposium, told the crowd last week he was in pain after being attacked late Wednesday.

Lindell later explained that a man had aggressively poked him while the two were posing for a photo. But a conference attendee who was taking the photo, Jeff Buongiorno, says, “There was no attack.”

Sioux Falls Police originally state they had not yet received a report of the alleged assault. Police stated later that day that they were investigating a reported assault that happened at around 11:30 pm at a hotel near Russell Street and West Avenue.

Due to Marsy’s Law, law enforcement is not allowed to confirm whether Lindell was the victim.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.