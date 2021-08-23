Avera Medical Minute
Man arrested after crashing vehicle into two houses

The aftermath of Sioux Falls home where truck crashed.
The aftermath of Sioux Falls home where truck crashed.(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A Pierre man has been arrested after he allegedly drove a truck into two houses in Sioux Falls, sending a homeowner to the hospital.

The 24-year-old man failed to navigate a curb early Monday morning. He hit one house, then crashed into a second. His truck ended up in a bedroom.

The 41-year-old homeowner was sleeping in the room and suffered a concussion when he was hit by debris.

Jesse Peterson, the owner of the first home that was struck, said the impact sounded like a bomb going off. He said it was the loudest noise he has ever heard.

Nobody in his house was hurt. A police spokesman says the driver could face charges of driving under the influence and vehicular battery. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)


