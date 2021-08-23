Man arrested after crashing vehicle into two houses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A Pierre man has been arrested after he allegedly drove a truck into two houses in Sioux Falls, sending a homeowner to the hospital.

The 24-year-old man failed to navigate a curb early Monday morning. He hit one house, then crashed into a second. His truck ended up in a bedroom.

The 41-year-old homeowner was sleeping in the room and suffered a concussion when he was hit by debris.

Jesse Peterson, the owner of the first home that was struck, said the impact sounded like a bomb going off. He said it was the loudest noise he has ever heard.

Nobody in his house was hurt. A police spokesman says the driver could face charges of driving under the influence and vehicular battery.

