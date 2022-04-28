12-court tennis complex construction has begun in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A groundbreaking ceremony to kick off the Tomar Park improvements project was held early on Thursday to celebrate the start of construction for a new 12-court tennis complex.

The Tomar Park improvements project is being completed through a public/private partnership with the City of Sioux Falls and the Sioux Falls Tennis Association (SFTA). When completed, the tennis complex will become the new home for the Sioux Falls Tennis Association lesson and instructional program and a premier facility to host large-scale tennis tournaments.

Improvements planned for Phase 1 of the project include renovation of three existing courts, construction of nine additional courts, court lighting, fencing, shade structures, and bleachers, officials say. Another phase will start in the fall and include a new restroom/tennis building, playground, basketball court, trees, landscaping, and additional parking to support the facility.

“This complex will be a great new home for the SFTA lesson program and having 12 courts in one location will be a big plus for drawing tournaments to the city,” said Director of Parks and Recreation, Don Kearney. “In addition, we were able to fully renovate the rest of the park amenities with the project, so Tomar Park users will have brand-new park amenities when complete.”

Confluence completed the design for the proposed improvements, and Beck & Hofer Construction will serve as the general contractor.

Construction began in early April and is scheduled to be completed later this fall. The rest of the park will remain open during construction. Park users are urged to use caution near construction activity.

For more information, visit SiouxFalls.Org/Parks or call 605-367-8222. To receive updates on Parks and Recreation activities, visit Facebook.com/SiouxFallsParks or Twitter.com/SiouxFallsParks .

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.