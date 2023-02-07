Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

LifeScape teacher wins national award

Dakota news now at 4 p.m.
By Erik Thorstenson
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jackie Kocak figured out her calling in life when she was in college.

“During college, I worked at a place in Worthington, Minnesota, that served children with disabilities. And I said, ‘This is what I want to do,’” said Jackie.

That would eventually lead to two different stints of teaching kids at LifeScape in Sioux Falls, totaling 20 years.

“I just love children in general. Children with special needs, they need extra attention, and they need extra help, and it’s very rewarding,” said Jackie.

“I honestly can’t put into words for people, to truly understand how incredible Jackie is. She is the most kind, caring, compassionate person that we have here at LifeScape,” said Specialty School Principal Brittany Dawson.

Jackie was recently named the 2023 Direct Care Worker of the Year. She got the award at an event in New Orleans last week.

“She’s very deserving of this award. She works with some of our harder students, when it comes to the medically complex,” said Brittany.

“It totally caught me off guard because I didn’t even know I was nominated. That’s the start of it. And then they said it was a national award, and I thought, ‘How in the world did this happen.’ I had no idea. Through the course of talking to different people, I realized more about it — that I was nominated by people in this building. I’m very honored, very humbled,” said Jackie.

After the current school year, Jackie will retire. And it will be tough to leave.

“I see a lot of good happen here. I see a team of people all the way around, all working for the same result. We’re all working for that child and their needs and giving them the best life we can,” said Jackie.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Ride at Iowa amusement park where boy died will never reopen
Sioux Falls contractor cited for safety violations at 2 different sites in 2 days
An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack
SFPD: Robbers use machete to assault victims

Latest News

While the latest numbers from the South Dakota Multi-Housing Association are consistent with...
Vacancies up in Sioux Falls, but excitement for future growth
Vacancies up in Sioux Falls, but excitement for future growth
Slightly Cooler
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather
The We Love Pork Challenge runs Feb 13. through March 17.
Luverne restaurants to compete in We Love Pork Challenge