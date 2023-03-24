Tea woman named outstanding elementary principal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Samantha Walder from Legacy Elementary in the Tea Area School District is the 2023 South Dakota National Distinguished Principal Honoree.

Samantha has served as an elementary school principal for the past eight years with a current student preschool-5th grade enrollment of 527.

The South Dakota Elementary Principals’ Association says Walder’s focus on school culture and communication was a highlight of her application.

“Her GOLD team serves to provide positive behavior supports for students while celebrating successes to create the best possible learning environment for the Titans. She has built a successful Professional Learning Community structure to promote change and innovation in her building. Legacy Elementary is one of the fastest-growing elementary schools in the state, and Mrs. Walder uses Titan Parent Updates and a growing social media community to connect the school community and parents.”

Walder will be recognized at the SDAESP Banquet at the Principals’ Conference in Deadwood in June.

Horace Mann sponsors this award for SDAESP.

