Sisseton man pleads not guilty to 1992 murder

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sisseton man charged for the 1992 murder of a minor in Roberts County has pled not guilty.

A federal grand jury indicted Jay Adams, Jr., age 57, of Sisseton for first degree murder in April. Adams appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta L. Wollmann on Monday. Adams pleaded not guilty to the indictment.

The charge alleges that on or about September 4, 1992, Adams killed a minor victim in Roberts County by inflicting fatal blunt force trauma.

The investigation is being conducted by the Sisseton-Wahpeton Tribal Police Department and the FBI.

