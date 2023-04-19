Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sisseton man pleads not guilty to 1992 murder

A Sisseton man charged for the 1992 murder of a minor in Roberts County has pled not guilty.
A Sisseton man charged for the 1992 murder of a minor in Roberts County has pled not guilty.(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sisseton man charged for the 1992 murder of a minor in Roberts County has pled not guilty.

A federal grand jury indicted Jay Adams, Jr., age 57, of Sisseton for first degree murder in April. Adams appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta L. Wollmann on Monday. Adams pleaded not guilty to the indictment.

The charge alleges that on or about September 4, 1992, Adams killed a minor victim in Roberts County by inflicting fatal blunt force trauma.

The investigation is being conducted by the Sisseton-Wahpeton Tribal Police Department and the FBI.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The dog has been taken in by Almost Home Canine Rescue.
Madison man receives felony charge for animal cruelty
Jaxon Scheff has broken barriers and formed a strong bond with his guide runner, a...
Teen becomes first blind track runner in South Dakota
Cocco’s Pizza delivery driver Tyler Morrell tripped a suspect involved in a high-speed chase,...
WATCH: Pizza delivery driver trips suspect, leading to arrest
Police: Sioux Falls woman receives additional charges while incarcerated
Former US attorney and chair of the Democratic Party of South Dakota, Randy Seiler, has died.
South Dakota Democratic Party Chair Randy Seiler dies

Latest News

American Lung Association logo (PRNewsfoto/American Lung Association)
The air quality in Sioux Falls is getting worse
A car accident on Minnesota Ave. caused traffic delays in downtown Sioux Falls Wednesday morning.
Car accident in downtown Sioux Falls delays traffic
After his case was reopened due to a probation violation, Mason Buhl has been sentenced to 10...
Harrisburg school shooter violates probation, sentenced to 10 years in prison
"Dear Evan Hansen" playing at the Washington Pavilion
‘Dear Evan Hansen’ playing at the Washington Pavilion