South Dakota reporter pleads guilty to lesser charge for phone prank

Capitol building in Pierre, South Dakota.
Capitol building in Pierre, South Dakota.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota reporter has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge for making a prank phone call using the cell phone number of Governor Kristi Noem.

Austin Goss entered into a plea deal Tuesday afternoon in Stanley County Court.

Goss’ charge was reduced to a Class 2 misdemeanor. The court also granted Goss a suspended imposition of sentence so there will be no conviction on his record.

Last week, Goss was charged with Making Threatening, Harassing or Misleading Contacts, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Goss is accused of making a prank phone call to the former chair of the South Dakota Republican Party using Gov. Kristi Noem’s personal cell phone number. Documents say the call came from a website called PrankDial. That site makes it appear the call came from the phone number that belongs to Noem.

Dakota News Now & KOTA Territory News terminated Goss’ employment after learning about the case.

In a statement to Dakota News Now & KOTA Territory News, Goss’ attorney Jason Glodt said he believed it was unfortunate his client was charged in the first place. Glodt said the call was intended as a practical joke between Mr. Goss and a friend.

Glodt said he appreciated the willingness of the State’s Attorney to reduce the charge.

The crime of disorderly conduct is on the same level as a speeding ticket.

Goss apologized to law enforcement officers who investigated the matter. He has also reached out to Gov. Noem and the recipient of the call to offer his apologies.

