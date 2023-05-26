SD Board of Regents responds to Noem’s letter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Board of Regents shared Friday that it is still reviewing the contents of Gov. Noem’s letter released this week, but the organization is eager to have “a willing partner in higher education.”

The letter contained several goals that the Board of Regents has worked on for many years. This letter, along with our internal Strategic Plan and Senate Bill 55 Legislative Taskforce, presents solutions to support the growth of South Dakota’s workforce through our public universities.

The Board of Regents stated that its main goal is readying the next generation of leaders with skills to grow South Dakota’s economy. “We are fully committed to this mission.”

