SD Board of Regents responds to Noem’s letter

(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Board of Regents shared Friday that it is still reviewing the contents of Gov. Noem’s letter released this week, but the organization is eager to have “a willing partner in higher education.”

The Board of Regents stated that its main goal is readying the next generation of leaders with skills to grow South Dakota’s economy. “We are fully committed to this mission.”

