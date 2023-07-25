Amazon and Southeast Tech coop to enhance workforce development

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The career choice program applies to Amazon’s full- and part-time employees. It provides them with tuition reimbursement to pursue a college education, such as a two-year program at Southeast Technical College.

Full-time employees are eligible for over $5,000 in tuition reimbursement annually. Part-time employees can receive more than $2,500.

On Monday, some Southeast Tech staff members, such as President Bob Griggs, got their first look inside the facility.

“We got a chance to meet with Amazon leadership to find out what careers and professions they need in terms of their own employment needs here,” Griggs said.

Vincent Gardner, the senior operations manager for the Sioux Falls Amazon, led today’s tour and explained why this partnership is beneficial to their associates.

“I’d like to go learn about IT, I’d like to go learn about business, I’d like to go learn about being a nurse; whatever that may be, we want to help you get to where you want to be,” Gardner said.

It also provides the opportunity to grow within the company.

“Amazon’s such a large company that whatever you decide to go into, we probably have a position for that,” Gardner said.

With unemployment in South Dakota sitting at 1.8% finding employees has been difficult for some, The goal is this program is to help with workforce development.

“There’s such a demand for a skilled workforce and programs like career choice provide that opportunity by providing employees the opportunity to pursue higher ed,” Griggs said.

The hope is the career choice program will soon be expanded to include more universities around the state.

