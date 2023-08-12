Avera Medical Minute
‘Dairy Dash’ at Good Earth State Park promoting nutrition, healthy lifestyles

Undeniably Dairy and 605 Running Company teamed up on Saturday for a free one-mile run at Good...
Undeniably Dairy and 605 Running Company teamed up on Saturday for a free one-mile run at Good Earth State Park.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Undeniably Dairy and 605 Running Company teamed up on Saturday for a free one-mile run at Good Earth State Park.

The Dairy Dash course featured educational stops and interactive activities for kids. Organizers said it serves as an opportunity to promote a healthy lifestyle and learn about the essential nutrients that come from dairy products like milk, cheese, and yogurt.

“More and more kids are removed from the farm. It’s the opportunity for them to ask questions of what’s happening on a farm day-to-day,” said Allen Merrill, a dairy farmer from Parker. “My farm is right next to the city limits of Parker, so I get a lot of traffic. And they’ll ask questions of what’s happening. I have people that will stop by and even feed the cattle. Events like this are similar to what I do at home.”

Naturally, the race concluded with a festival where participants could enjoy dairy products.

