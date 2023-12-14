Sioux Falls Cathedral hosts homeless residents for meal and music

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The St. Joseph Cathedral in Sioux Falls hosted homeless residents on Wednesday evening.

The guests enjoyed dinner with music and received some gifts provided by the St. Francis House.

“Our guests are able to go there and are able to enjoy Christmas. This is like a huge Christmas gift to our guests because they don’t get to go to these kinds of performances. For them to walk into that beautiful Cathedral, to have the calmness and peacefulness come over them as they watch this performance,” said Executive Director for the Bishop Dudley House, Madeline Shields.

Roughly 200 people took part in the event.

