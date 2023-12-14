Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls Cathedral hosts homeless residents for meal and music

The guests enjoyed dinner with music and received some gifts provided by the St. Francis House.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The St. Joseph Cathedral in Sioux Falls hosted homeless residents on Wednesday evening.

The guests enjoyed dinner with music and received some gifts provided by the St. Francis House.

“Our guests are able to go there and are able to enjoy Christmas. This is like a huge Christmas gift to our guests because they don’t get to go to these kinds of performances. For them to walk into that beautiful Cathedral, to have the calmness and peacefulness come over them as they watch this performance,” said Executive Director for the Bishop Dudley House, Madeline Shields.

Roughly 200 people took part in the event.

See Also: ‘Christmas at the Cathedral’ returns for 27th year

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fatal collision in Sioux Falls
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed by school bus in Sioux Falls
Skeletal remains found in remote wooded area outside Spearfish
Super 8® by Wyndham
Aberdeen man who founded Super 8, My Place hotels dies at 83
A St. Peter man died after a multi-car collision on Highway 169. The collision resulted in a...
Names released in fatal crash near Beresford
Polls open for 2nd Oldham-Ramona-Rutland bond vote
UPDATE: 2nd Oldham-Ramona-Rutland school bond vote fails

Latest News

The guests enjoyed dinner with music and received some gifts provided by the St. Francis House.
Sioux Falls Cathedral hosts homeless residents for meal and music
All month, an annual fundraiser for the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety has been...
Gift wrap booth donations help families in need
Charter Revision Commission discusses city official salaries
Charter Revision Commission discusses city official salaries
Compensation for elected officials has been an ongoing topic of discussion, with a measure to...
Charter Revision Commission discusses city official salaries