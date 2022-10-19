Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Fatal SUV vs semi-truck collision near Wallace

File - Police lights
File - Police lights(KCTV5 News)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLACE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near Wallace.

According to a press release from the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2019 GMC Terrain SUV was westbound on South Dakota Highway 20 when the SUV crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound 2019 Kenworth Semi-tractor and trailer.

The 32-year-old female driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. Her seatbelt use is under investigation. The 33-year-old male driver of the semi-tractor trailer was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt.

That section of Highway 20 was closed to traffic for about five hours.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. All information released so far is only preliminary.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I’d like to know how they’re pursuing this crime. I need it’s not brushed under the rug,” said...
One month after shooting in Harrisburg, family wants answers in Kara Gregor’s death
Beloit boy is dead after hit by car
Sioux Falls woman identified in fatal crash
Nurses Emma Anderson and Julia Van Marter hold newborn twins Emma and Julia Meehan.
Mom in labor finds out delivery nurses have same names as twin newborns
Painting business destroyed in fire in Tea
Painting business destroyed in fire in Tea
(South Dakota Lottery)
Lucky for Life second prize winner purchased ticket in Mitchell

Latest News

The farm will be holding its final open barn event of the year this Sunday.
Finny Mini Farm and Sanctuary holding final open barn event of the year
City Transfers Old City Hall Property
New owners to convert Pierre’s old City Hall into commercial space
South Dakota advocate says victims often take the fall for abuser’s illegal behavior
South Dakota advocate says victims often take the fall for abuser’s illegal behavior
Great Plains Zoo Bears
Wild Wednesday: Black bear exhibit at the Great Plains Zoo