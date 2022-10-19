Fatal SUV vs semi-truck collision near Wallace

WALLACE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near Wallace.

According to a press release from the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2019 GMC Terrain SUV was westbound on South Dakota Highway 20 when the SUV crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound 2019 Kenworth Semi-tractor and trailer.

The 32-year-old female driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. Her seatbelt use is under investigation. The 33-year-old male driver of the semi-tractor trailer was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt.

That section of Highway 20 was closed to traffic for about five hours.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. All information released so far is only preliminary.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.