Helpline Center bringing survivor’s story to State Theatre for Suicide Prevention Week

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - National Suicide Prevention Week is this week and the Helpline Center is raising awareness about suicide, which claims over 48,000 lives in the United States every year.

“Raising awareness about suicide is critical to encourage those who are struggling with suicidal thoughts to reach out for help,” CEO of the Helpline Center Janet Kittams said. “We need to come together as a community to offer support and provide a message of hope.”

On Tuesday, September 12, the State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls will be showing the documentary “My Ascension,” a film about Emma Benoit, a suicide attempt survivor left paralyzed. Benoit uses her experience to help others find hope and bring attention to the fact that 20 young people die every day by suicide.

You can learn more and register for tickets on the Helpline Center website.

The Helpline Center partnered with The 437 Project to make the film’s screening possible.

